Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus, Note 12 Explorer Edition launched; Check prices, specs, more

New Delhi: Redmi has launched new Redmi Note 12 lineup including Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus, Note 12 Explorer Edition in China. All three smartphones sport MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets, similar design, and top-end features. They are starting at a price of CNY 1699.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition – Specs

The Redmi Note 12 Pro sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It comes with a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, which is a 1/1.56-inch type sensor. This is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W and 120W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Explorer Edition has a 4,300mAh battery with 210W fast charging support. As per Redmi, the device will get full instantly.

the Note 12 Pro Plus and Explorer Edition sports a triple camera system with a 200MP ISOCELL HPX primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The main lens on both models is a 1/1.4-inch type sensor. The trio has OIS support for stable video recording. There’s a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition - Price

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition will start at a price of CNY 2399. he Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be available with 8GB+12GB RAM options. It is priced at CNY 2199. edmi Note 12 Pro 5G vanilla variant is priced at CNY 1699. All three models will be available for purchase from November in China.