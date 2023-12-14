Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launching On January 4 In India: Check Details

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Redmi Note 13 series is finally making its way to India, with a launch date set for January 4, 2024. This lineup includes three exciting smartphones – the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus.

Redmi Note 13 Series: Features Of China's Model

All three phones flaunt a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the front. However, the Pro versions take things up a notch with a sharper 1.5K resolution compared to the base variant's Full HD Plus. (Also Read: Google Maps Introduces Fuel-Saving Feature For Indian Users: Check How To Use It)

Additionally, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus stuns with a curved display, adding a touch of elegance to its sleek design. The Redmi Note 13 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. (Also Read: Realme C67 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Battery, Camera, And More)

The Redmi Note 13 Pro steps it up with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. And for those who demand the ultimate performance, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes up with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

The Redmi Note 13 features a dual rear camera system with a 100MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pro+ take photography to another level with their triple rear camera setups. The 200MP primary sensor with Samsung HP3 technology and optical image stabilization (OIS) in the Pro models promises exceptional detail and clarity in your photos.

An 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor complete the package.

Redmi Note 13 Series: Price And Expectation

While the official Indian prices for the Redmi Note 13 series remain under wraps until the January 4th launch, the China pricing offers some clues. The base Redmi Note 13 starts at around CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs 13,300), while the Pro and Pro Plus variants go up to CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 27,800) and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 31,600) respectively.