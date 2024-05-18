Redmi Note 13R Smartphone Launched With Android 14 And Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Chipset; Check Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 13R in China. The handset is a successor to last year's Redmi Note 12R. The Redmi Note 13R is available in three colour options: Ice Crystal Silver, Midnight Dark and Light Sea Blue (translated from Chinese).

The handset is offered in five storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

Redmi Note 13R Price And Storage Option:

For the 6GB + 128GB base model, the smartphone is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The 8GB + 128GB costs at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), while 8GB + 256GB carries a price tag of CNY 1,799, (roughly Rs. 21,000). Moreover, the 12GB + 256GB RAM is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the top variant with 12GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

Redmi Note 13R Specifications:

The Redmi Note 13R sports a 6.79-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 550nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi HyperOS and is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC advanced edition. The phone is loaded with a 5,030mAh battery on the Redmi Note 13R and with 33W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 13R comes with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. For connectivity, the handset supports Bluetooth, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

Apart from these features, the onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, distance sensor, virtual gyroscope, and infrared blaster. The Redmi Note 13R packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It comes with IP53 ratings for dust and splash resistance.