Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G Launched In India, Starting At Rs 10,999; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G tablets in the Indian market. The newly launched tablets are a new addition to Redmi’s tablet lineup in India. The Redmi Pad Pro is available in grey, silver, and blue colour options for different storage variants. The Redmi Pad SE 4G's top-end variant is available in grey, blue, and green colour options.

The Redmi Pad Pro will go on sale starting August 2, from 12 PM onwards via Redmi’s official website, retail stores, and all e-commerce websites. Meanwhile, the Redmi Pad SE 4G will go on sale starting August 8, from 12 PM onwards via Redmi’s official website, retail stores, and all e-commerce websites.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Price And Bank Offer:

The Redmi Pad Pro is offered in two variants: WiFi connectivity and 5G+WiFi connectivity. The tablet is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model with 5G+WiFi connectivity. The top model with a 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 26,999 with 5G+WiFi connectivity.

Consumers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 2,000 using ICICI and HDFC Bank cards. Hence, the prices are further reduced to Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. On the other hand, the 6GB + 128GB variant is offered with WiFi connectivity only and is priced at Rs 21,999.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Price And Bank Offer:

The Redmi Pad SE 4G is available at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 11,999 for the 128GB storage variant. ICICI Bank cardholders can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,000, reducing the prices to Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. (Also Read: Google Pixel 9 Series Officially Launch Confirmed, Could Debut With AI Feature; Check Expected Specs, Price)

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Specifications:

The device boasts a 12.1-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of 600 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile chipset, complemented by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The tablet runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. It is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. For connectivity, it offers WiFi 6, WiFi 5, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.2, IPv6, and USB 2.0.

In the camera department, the tablet features 8MP cameras on both the front and back. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Specifications:

The tablet sports an 8.7-inch HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers a peak brightness of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There is also support for up to 2TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

The tablet is powered by a 6,650mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. In the camera department, the latest tablet features an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front.