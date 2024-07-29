Google Pixel 9 Series Officially Launch Confirmed, Could Debut With AI Feature; Check Expected Specs, Price

New Delhi: Google is set to launch its flagship Pixel 9 series during the company's Made By Google Event, scheduled for August 13, at 10:30 PM IST. The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to arrive with next-generation mobile artificial intelligence (AI) features. The series includes 4 devices, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google will reportedly promise seven years of security updates for the Pixel 9 series, ensuring long-term protection against malware and phishing attacks. Adding further, the Emergency SOS feature will provide real-time alerts for nearby fires and floods.

It is important to note that the company will unveil its Pixel series prior to the iPhone launch in September.

AI-Powered Features In Pixel 9 series (Expected)

The Pixel 9 series is expected to loaded with AI features including Gemini AI and Circle to Search. The Magic Editor reportedly accepts text prompts for more intuitive image editing, and the "Add Me" feature allows you to insert yourself into group photos even if you weren't originally there.

Adding further, the Circle to Search feature will enhance search capabilities, and the Pixel Screenshots feature will make it easier for users to save and find information from their screenshots. Pixel 9 users are also expected to gain access to Pixel Drops, a platform providing exclusive features and enhancements.

Google Pixel 9 Price And Specs (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display. The device may come with black, light grey, porcelain, and pink colour options. It could be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset and come with up to 12GB of RAM. The price of the Google Pixel 9 is rumoured to be priced at €899 in Europe and ranges somewhere between $599 and $799 in the US.

Google Pixel 9 Pro And Pixel 9 Pro XL Price And Specs (Expected)

Both smartphones are rumoured to be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and have 16GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to come with a 4,558 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL might come with a 4,942mAh battery. The Pixel 9 Pro might be priced at €1,099 for the 128GB version, €1,199 for the 256GB version, and €1,329 for the 512GB version.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price And Specs (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. The successor to the Pixel Fold is expected to boast a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP primary camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, a 10MP front-facing camera is anticipated.

The much anticipated Google foldable smartphone is expected to be priced at € 1,899 and € 2,029 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.