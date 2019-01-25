Reliance Digital announces Republic Day sale, offers huge cashback

New Delhi: In order to celebrate India's the Republic Day, Reliance Digital has announced the “Digital India Sale”.

Under the Digital India Sale, Reliance is offering 26 percent cashback on widest range of latest technology. The cashback offer includes 16 percent unlimited cashback plus an additional 10 percent cashback from leading banks.

This offer will run through the Republic Day weekend from January 25 to 27.

“By offering great deals, Reliance Digital aims at enabling millions of Indians to make their electronics dreams come true with their vision of ab India badlega,” the company said in a statement.

Over and above the mega cashback, Reliance Digital is offering irresistible deals like a 32 inch LED TV at just Rs 8,990, the new Oppo A7 at just Rs 14,990.

The Apple iPad will be available from Rs 32,000 and you can also get a 15 percent discount on the Fitbit Versa and Iconic. Those looking to upgrade their laptops can now buy 7th generation Intel Core i3 laptops starting at Rs 38,999 and get Motorola wireless headphones free.

An 8kg semi-automatic washing machine available at just Rs 7,490. Under the Digital India Sale, Reliance is also offering a combo deal of the Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker and Amazon Fire Stick at just Rs 5,499.

Besides deals and discounts, Reliance Digital also has finance options that with zero down payment and at affordable EMIs.