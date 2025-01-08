Reliance Jio Alerts Users Against New Premium Rate Service Scam: How To Identify It And Tips To Stay Safe

Premium Rate Service Scam: Reliance Jio, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has issued a warning about a premium rate service scam targeting mobile users nationwide. The scam involves missed calls from international numbers, tricking users into returning the call and incurring heavy charges.

What Is Premium Rate Service Scam?

The premium rate service scam involves missed calls from unfamiliar international numbers. When users return the call, they are connected to a premium-rate service, resulting in substantial charges for each minute spent on the call.

How Premium Rate Service Scam Works?

Scammers initiate brief calls that disconnect before being answered, leaving a missed call notification. When recipients return these calls, they are routed to premium-rate services, incurring steep charges that can quickly escalate, often costing hundreds of rupees per minute.

How To Identifying Suspicious Calls

Calls received at odd or unexpected hours

Extremely short ring duration before disconnecting

Calls originating from unknown international country codes

Repeated attempts from the same or similar numbers

How To Stay Away From Premium Rate Service Scam

Point 1: Utilize your mobile’s blocking feature to stop repeated calls from suspicious international numbers.

Point 2: Be cautious with missed calls from country codes other than India’s +91, unless you recognize the caller.

Point 3: Ask your telecom provider to block outgoing international calls if you don’t require them.

Point 4: Inform your family, friends, and colleagues about the scam to help raise awareness.

Point 5: If targeted, report suspicious numbers to local authorities and maintain a record of your call logs for reference.