Reliance Jio discontinues 4 recharge plans, but these Jiophone plans look attractive too: Check details

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has discontinued some popular prepaid plans exclusively meant for JioPhone users.
These all-in-one recharge plans came at Rs 99, Rs 297, Rs 153, and Rs 594, offering 3GB, 14GB, 28GB, and 56GB data respectively.
But Jiophone users still can avail the following attractive plans:
Rs 75 recharge plan
28 days Validity
3 GB UNLIMITED Data
Rs 125 recharge plan
28 days Validity
14 GB UNLIMITED Data
Rs 155 recharge plan
28 days Validity
28 GB UNLIMITED Data
Rs 185 recharge plan
28 days Validity
56 GB UNLIMITED Data
It may be mentioned here that among the popular plans bracket, Jio is offering 2GB data per day plan at Rs 444. As per Jio, this plan is quite economical as compared to that of other telecom companies.
2 GB/DAY PACK: Rs 444
Pack validity (days): 56
Total data (GB): 112
Data at high speed (Post which unlimited @ 64 Kbps): 2GB per day
Voice Call: Unlimited
SMS: Unlimited (100 per day)
Jio Apps: Complimentary subscription