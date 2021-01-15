हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio discontinues 4 recharge plans, but these Jiophone plans look attractive too: Check details

It may be mentioned here that among the popular plans bracket, Jio is offering 2GB data per day plan at Rs 444. 

Reliance Jio discontinues 4 recharge plans, but these Jiophone plans look attractive too: Check details
Image Courtesy: jio.com/

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has discontinued some popular prepaid plans exclusively meant for JioPhone users. 

These all-in-one recharge plans came at Rs 99, Rs 297, Rs 153, and Rs 594, offering 3GB, 14GB, 28GB, and 56GB data respectively. 

But Jiophone users still can avail the following attractive plans:

Rs 75 recharge plan
28 days Validity
3 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 125 recharge plan
28 days Validity
14 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 155 recharge plan
28 days Validity
28 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 185 recharge plan
28 days Validity
56 GB UNLIMITED Data

It may be mentioned here that among the popular plans bracket, Jio is offering 2GB data per day plan at Rs 444. As per Jio, this plan is quite economical as compared to that of other telecom companies. 

2 GB/DAY PACK: Rs 444
Pack validity (days): 56
Total data (GB): 112
Data at high speed (Post which unlimited @ 64 Kbps): 2GB per day
Voice Call: Unlimited
SMS: Unlimited (100 per day)
Jio Apps: Complimentary subscription

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Reliance JioReliance Jio Rs 444 planJioReliance Jio recharge plan
Next
Story

Here's why Sony may skip 2nd round of pre-orders for PlayStation 5 in India before official launch on February 2
  • 1,05,27,683Confirmed
  • 1,51,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M22S

West Bengal: Amit Shah called important meeting on Bengal election