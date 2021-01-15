Reliance Jio discontinues 4 recharge plans, but these Jiophone plans look attractive too: Check details

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has discontinued some popular prepaid plans exclusively meant for JioPhone users.

These all-in-one recharge plans came at Rs 99, Rs 297, Rs 153, and Rs 594, offering 3GB, 14GB, 28GB, and 56GB data respectively.

But Jiophone users still can avail the following attractive plans:

Rs 75 recharge plan

28 days Validity

3 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 125 recharge plan

28 days Validity

14 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 155 recharge plan

28 days Validity

28 GB UNLIMITED Data

Rs 185 recharge plan

28 days Validity

56 GB UNLIMITED Data

It may be mentioned here that among the popular plans bracket, Jio is offering 2GB data per day plan at Rs 444. As per Jio, this plan is quite economical as compared to that of other telecom companies.

2 GB/DAY PACK: Rs 444

Pack validity (days): 56

Total data (GB): 112

Data at high speed (Post which unlimited @ 64 Kbps): 2GB per day

Voice Call: Unlimited

SMS: Unlimited (100 per day)

Jio Apps: Complimentary subscription