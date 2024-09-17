Reliance Jio Down? Users Across India Report Network Outage

New Delhi: Reliance Jio users across India were witnessing network outage around noon on September 17, with several netizens taking to social media platforms to register their complaints.

As per Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, the graph showed a sharp surge in problem around afternoon. 67 percent reports were about No Signal, 19% about Mobile Internet while 14% were about JioFiber.

Meanwhile, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio AI Cloud Welcome offer, under which Jio users will get 100 GB of free cloud storage. Speaking at the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Ambani said that the free storage offer to users will be available starting Diwali this year.

Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. And we will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage, Ambani had said.

Earlier, in July Reliance Jio announced price hike mobile tariffs between 12-27 percent, and also restricted the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers. The new tariffs will is effective from 3rd July 2024. This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by the company.

The price of the lowest recharge plan is by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans will be 19-21 percent.