RELIANCE JIO

Reliance Jio Introduces International Roaming Packs For Several Countries With Unlimited Incoming SMS, Local Calls –Check Full Benefits

Customers will avail high-speed data and beyond Fair Usage Policy (FUP), which means once one has exhausted their data quota for the day, unlimited data at 64 kbps.

|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 05:06 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Telecom operator Jio has introduced country-specific packs roaming packs for destinations, such as the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

The key benefits and features are customers while in visit to these countries will receive seamless unlimited incoming SMS, outgoing calls include Local calls within the visited country and call back to India (call back to India includes Wi-Fi calling as well), incoming calls can be received from any country, including Wi-Fi calling.

Customers will avail high-speed data and beyond Fair Usage Policy (FUP), which means once one has exhausted their data quota for the day, unlimited data at 64 kbps.

Outgoing Local and rest of the world calls and SMS over Wi-Fi Calling are not allowed (To make calls/SMS, disable only Wi-Fi Calling in your device's Settings.)

The new country-specific packs include exclusive packs for go-to destinations across 24 countries of the Caribbean. The key features and benefits of Caribbean packs are, unlimited incoming SMS, outgoing calls include local calls within the country and call back to India and also rest of the world, additional inflight benefit with Rs 3851 pack, high-speed data and beyond Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

In addition, Jio also offers exclusive packs for go-to destinations in 32 European countries. The features and benefits of the Europe pack include unlimited incoming SMS, outgoing calls include local calls within the country and call back to India (Call back to India includes Wi-Fi calling).

Among other benefits are incoming calls can be received from any country, including Wi-Fi calling, additional Inflight benefit with Europe pack, high-speed data and beyond Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

