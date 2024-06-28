Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Check Full List Of Plan And Prices
New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced price hike mobile tariffs between 12-27 percent, and also restricted the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers. The new tariffs will will be effective from 3rd July 2024. This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by the company.
The price of the lowest recharge plan is by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans will be 19-21 percent.
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Monthly Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|155
|2 GB
|28
|189
|209
|1 GB/day
|28
|249
|239
|1.5 GB/day
|28
|299
|299
|2 GB/day
|28
|349
|349
|2.5 GB/day
|28
|399
|399
|3 GB/day
|28
|449
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 2-month plans
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|479
|1.5 GB/day
|56
|579
|533
|2 GB/day
|56
|629
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 3-month plans
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|395
|6 GB
|84
|479
|666
|1.5 GB/day
|84
|799
|719
|2 GB/day
|84
|859
|999
|3 GB/day
|84
|1199
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Annual Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|1559
|24 GB
|336
|1899
|2999
|2.5 GB/day
|336
|3599
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Data add-on
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|15
|1 GB
|base plan
|19
|25
|2 GB
|base plan
|29
|61
|6 GB
|base plan
|69
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|299
|30 GB
|bill cycle
|349
|399
|75 GB
|bill cycle
|449
Jio has said that the unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans. The new plans from 3rd July 2024 can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.
