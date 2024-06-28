Advertisement
RELIANCE JIO

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Check Full List Of Plan And Prices

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Check Full List Of Plan And Prices

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced price hike mobile tariffs between 12-27 percent, and also restricted the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers. The new tariffs will will be effective from 3rd July 2024. This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by the company.

The price of the lowest recharge plan is by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans will be 19-21 percent.

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Monthly Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice &amp; SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs)
155 2 GB 28 189
209 1 GB/day 28 249
239 1.5 GB/day 28 299
299 2 GB/day 28 349
349 2.5 GB/day 28 399
399 3 GB/day 28 449

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 2-month plans

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice &amp; SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs)
479 1.5 GB/day 56 579
533 2 GB/day 56 629

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 3-month plans

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice &amp; SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs)
395 6 GB 84 479
666 1.5 GB/day 84 799
719 2 GB/day 84 859
999 3 GB/day 84 1199

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Annual Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice &amp; SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs)
1559 24 GB 336 1899
2999 2.5 GB/day 336 3599

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Data add-on 

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice &amp; SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs)
15 1 GB base plan 19
25 2 GB base plan 29
61 6 GB base plan 69

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice &amp; SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs)
299 30 GB bill cycle 349
399 75 GB bill cycle 449

Jio has said that the unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans. The new plans from 3rd July 2024 can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

