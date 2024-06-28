Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Check Full List Of Plan And Prices

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced price hike mobile tariffs between 12-27 percent, and also restricted the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers. The new tariffs will will be effective from 3rd July 2024. This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by the company.

The price of the lowest recharge plan is by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans will be 19-21 percent.

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Monthly Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 155 2 GB 28 189 209 1 GB/day 28 249 239 1.5 GB/day 28 299 299 2 GB/day 28 349 349 2.5 GB/day 28 399 399 3 GB/day 28 449

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 2-month plans

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 479 1.5 GB/day 56 579 533 2 GB/day 56 629

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 3-month plans

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 395 6 GB 84 479 666 1.5 GB/day 84 799 719 2 GB/day 84 859 999 3 GB/day 84 1199

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Annual Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 1559 24 GB 336 1899 2999 2.5 GB/day 336 3599

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Data add-on

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 15 1 GB base plan 19 25 2 GB base plan 29 61 6 GB base plan 69

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 299 30 GB bill cycle 349 399 75 GB bill cycle 449

Jio has said that the unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans. The new plans from 3rd July 2024 can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.