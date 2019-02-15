Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed for January 2019

New Delhi: Reliance Jio pipped its rivals in 4G download speed for the month of January, a report by telecom regulator TRAI found.

Reliance Jio topped in terms of 4G download speed chart among the telecom service providers with 18.8 Mbps average download speed in January, the TRAI report said.

Reliance Jio achieved 18.8 Mbps average download speed in January, witnessing an improvement from 18.7 Mbps in December 18, the report said. Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with highest average download speed in all 12 months.

Meanwhile, Performance of Bharti Airtel dipped marginally in January to 9.5 mbps from 9.8 Mbps in December 18.

The Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network improved marginally to 6.7 Mbps in January from 6.3 Mbps in December 18, while that of Idea dipped to 5.5 Mbps from 6.0 Mbps.

Idea continued to lead the average 4G upload speed chart with a speed of 5.8 Mbps in January. Idea had registered average upload speed of 5.3 Mbps in December,18.

Vodafone and Jio network registered improvement in average 4G upload speed at 5.4 Mbps and 4.4 Mbps respectively in January, while Airtel marginally declined in upload speed to 3.8 mbps.

Both Jio and Idea have been maintaining their leadership position in average 4G download speed and average 4G upload speed respectively for last several months.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.