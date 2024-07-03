Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel: New Mobile Tariff From Today, 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart
Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel --Compare latest data plans, top ups, validity, price and other details of both the telecom operators.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Telecom majorts Reliance Jio and Airtel have noth announced price hike mobile tariffs which will will be effective from today (3rd July 2024). This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by Jio.
The price of the lowest recharge plan in Reliance Jio is up by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans will be 19-21 percent.
Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’) has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of INR 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital," said a company statement.
Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Monthly Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|155
|2 GB
|28
|189
|209
|1 GB/day
|28
|249
|239
|1.5 GB/day
|28
|299
|299
|2 GB/day
|28
|349
|349
|2.5 GB/day
|28
|399
|399
|3 GB/day
|28
|449
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 2-month plans
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|479
|1.5 GB/day
|56
|579
|533
|2 GB/day
|56
|629
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 3-month plans
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|395
|6 GB
|84
|479
|666
|1.5 GB/day
|84
|799
|719
|2 GB/day
|84
|859
|999
|3 GB/day
|84
|1199
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Annual Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|1559
|24 GB
|336
|1899
|2999
|2.5 GB/day
|336
|3599
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Data add-on
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|15
|1 GB
|base plan
|19
|25
|2 GB
|base plan
|29
|61
|6 GB
|base plan
|69
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|299
|30 GB
|bill cycle
|349
|399
|75 GB
|bill cycle
|449
Jio has said that the unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans. The new plans from 3rd July 2024 can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Prepaid Plan
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP
|RS 179
|28
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|199
|RS 455
|84
|6GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|509
|RS 1799
|365
|24GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|1999
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Daily Data Plan
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 265
|28
|1GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|299
|RS 299
|28
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|349
|RS 359
|28
|2.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|409
|RS 399
|28
|3GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|449
|RS 479
|56
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|579
|RS 549
|56
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|649
|RS 719
|84
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|859
|RS 830
|84
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|979
|RS 2999
|365
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|3599
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Data Add Ons
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 19
|1 Day
|1GB
|22
|RS 29
|1 Day
|1GB
|33
|RS 65
|Validity Plan
|4GB
|77
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan
|MRP
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 399
|1 Connection, 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription
|449
|RS 499
|1 Connection, 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months
|549
|RS 599
|Family of 2 Connection, 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium
|699
|RS 999
|Family of 4 Connection, 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium
|1199
Airtel has said that it has ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers.
Live Tv