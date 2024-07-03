Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel: New Mobile Tariff From Today, 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

New Delhi: Telecom majorts Reliance Jio and Airtel have noth announced price hike mobile tariffs which will will be effective from today (3rd July 2024). This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by Jio.

The price of the lowest recharge plan in Reliance Jio is up by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans will be 19-21 percent.

Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’) has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of INR 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital," said a company statement.

Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Monthly Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 155 2 GB 28 189 209 1 GB/day 28 249 239 1.5 GB/day 28 299 299 2 GB/day 28 349 349 2.5 GB/day 28 399 399 3 GB/day 28 449

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 2-month plans

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 479 1.5 GB/day 56 579 533 2 GB/day 56 629

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 3-month plans

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 395 6 GB 84 479 666 1.5 GB/day 84 799 719 2 GB/day 84 859 999 3 GB/day 84 1199

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Annual Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 1559 24 GB 336 1899 2999 2.5 GB/day 336 3599

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Data add-on

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 15 1 GB base plan 19 25 2 GB base plan 29 61 6 GB base plan 69

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 299 30 GB bill cycle 349 399 75 GB bill cycle 449

Jio has said that the unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans. The new plans from 3rd July 2024 can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Prepaid Plan

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS 179 28 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 199 RS 455 84 6GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 509 RS 1799 365 24GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 1999

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Daily Data Plan

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 265 28 1GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 299 RS 299 28 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 349 RS 359 28 2.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 409 RS 399 28 3GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 449 RS 479 56 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 579 RS 549 56 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 649 RS 719 84 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 859 RS 830 84 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 979 RS 2999 365 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 3599

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Data Add Ons

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 19 1 Day 1GB 22 RS 29 1 Day 1GB 33 RS 65 Validity Plan 4GB 77

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan

MRP Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 399 1 Connection, 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription 449 RS 499 1 Connection, 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months 549 RS 599 Family of 2 Connection, 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium 699 RS 999 Family of 4 Connection, 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium 1199

Airtel has said that it has ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers.