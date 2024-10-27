Reliance JioHotstar Domain Saga: Who Are Jainam And Jivika? Claims New Ownership Of Domain Following Rs 1 Crore Deal Collapse

Reliance JioHotstar Domain: In a surprising development, visitors to the JioHotstar website (https://jiohotstar.com/) are being redirected to a page showcasing the inspiring story of two siblings from the Dubai who are dedicated to an educational initiative for underprivileged children.

The siblings, Jainam and Jivika, have announced that they acquired the JioHotstar domain to "support a young software developer from Delhi." Now, it seems to have been sold to two children in Dubai reportedly by the Delhi-based app developer reportedly. Earlier, an app developer had purchased the domain in 2023, anticipating a merger between the streaming services JioCinema and Hotstar.

This developer had requested over Rs 1 crore from Reliance for the domain, explaining that the funds would support his pursuit of an executive MBA at Cambridge University in the UK.

However, the Reliance did not fulfil the request and stated that it would initiate legal action for 'copyright infringement'.

Before the merger was even announced, someone managed to buy the JioHotstar domain. Now, they're hoping Reliance will buy it off them to help fund their higher education. pic.twitter.com/c29HYhd0Rr — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 23, 2024

Who Are Jainam and Jivika?

Jainam and Jivika are young content creators hailing from Dubai. They began their journey on YouTube in 2017, focusing on family-friendly unboxing videos. The Dubai-based siblings run a YouTube channel that features DIY content centred on toys and games. According to their website, jainamjivikafuntime.com, Jainam is 13 years old, while his sister is 10 years younger.

Adding further, they have established an NGO called the Jainam Jivika Foundation, with Kantilal Shankarlal Jain and Shobha Kantilal Jain serving as the foundation's directors.

Currently, they are producing science-related content and are preparing to launch a podcast titled “TalkFM, Dubai Audio,” which will feature celebrity guests. This sibling duo is dedicated to promoting positivity and kindness, intending to use JioHotstar.com as a platform to advance their mission and inspire others to embrace similar values in their communities and beyond.