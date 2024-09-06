New Delhi: Reliance Jio Rs 122 plan -- Bringing stiff competition to other telecom operators, Reliance Jio has brought a new plan for those who want a high data recharge plan at an affordable price. The Reliance Jio Rs 122 plan is a data only plan, hence there is no SMS or calling facility.



Here Is The Details Of Reliance Jio's Rs 122 Recharge Plan

Jio is offering 1GB daily data to users under this plan

The plan validity is 28 days

Calling or SMS benefits are not available in this plan

It must be noted that the Reliance Jio Rs 122 plan is available only for Jio phone users, and not for other smartphone users. This recharge is an add-on plan, through which is available for Jio phone users.

Reliance Jio Tariff Hike

It may be noted that effective 3 July 2024, Reliance Jio hiked mobile tariffs between 12-27 percent, and also restricted the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers. This is the first tariff hike in two and half years by the company.

The price of the lowest recharge plan is by about 27 percent or Rs 19 while that of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 percent or Rs 340. The tariff hike across the medium-range mobile service plans will be 19-21 percent.

After the price hike, the base prepaid recharge plan that was priced at Rs 155 has been hiked to Rs 189. It offers 2 GB data, Unlimited voice and SMS for 28 days validity. Meanwhile, the add-on plans of Rs 15, Rs 25, 61 base plans have been hiked to Rs 19, Rs 29 and Rs 69 respectively.