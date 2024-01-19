trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711561
Report Suggests Potential Paid Subscription For Upgraded Amazon Alexa – Details Inside

Business Insider reports that Amazon is working on an upgrade for its AI voice assistant potentially named Remarkable Alexa. 

New Delhi: Amazon is reportedly planning to introduce a subscription service called Alexa Plus to enhance its AI-powered voice assistant. This new service aims to provide users with a more personalized experience. Although, the users may need to pay for the premium features. Business Insider reports that the expected launch date is June 30 but there could be delays due to internal concerns about the technology's readiness.

Business Insider reports that Amazon is working on an upgrade for its AI voice assistant potentially named Remarkable Alexa. The company is currently testing the technology with 15,000 external customers to offer enhanced conversational interactions and greater customization. Despite these efforts, some employees who got early access to the service have expressed concerns about its current performance.

The new Alexa is said to encounter challenges with accuracy, frequently giving lengthy and inaccurate responses while avoiding direct answers to queries. Its facing difficulties with processing intricate commands, raising doubts internally about its preparedness for a broad release.

The technology change is significant as the updated Alexa now depends on a single Large Language Model (LLM) for both generating responses and understanding language. In contrast, the older version used Natural Language Processing (NLP), distributing context history and personalization signals across different components. This shift has led to discussions among employees, with some expressing concerns about whether users will be willing to pay for the improved Alexa experience.

Amazon is resolute in launching Alexa Plus despite facing internal hurdles, underscoring the advantages of a more conversational and personalized AI assistant. The adoption of the subscription model for Alexa Plus by users is uncertain prompting considerations about the fine balance between innovation and consumers' readiness to pay for advanced AI features.

