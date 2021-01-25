हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Republic Day

Republic Day 2021: Twitter comes with new emoji to reflect patriotism

On 72nd Republic Day, Twitter has come up with a new emoji which reflects the sentiments of national pride and unity. The emoji design depicts the IAF fly past in the Indian tri-colours which is part of Republic Day celebrations. President Ram Nath Kovind and IAF are supposed to tweet the new emoji.

Republic Day 2021: Twitter comes with new emoji to reflect patriotism
Photo Credits: IANS

As Indians across the world gear up to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, Twitter on Monday announced the launch of a specially dedicated emoji to mark this momentous occasion.

The unique emoji design depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) fly past in the Indian tri-colours. The flypast soars the skies as part of the Republic Day celebrations each year.

"With Covid-19 restrictions in place, we needed to find a way to bring the parade to the virtual public square. This year`s emoji is not only a special tribute to the fly past - the showstopper of the parade each year - it is a way of bringing people together in the spirit of celebration," Payal Kamat, Public Policy, Twitter India said in a statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind will tweet with the emoji, calling upon Indians in the country and across the world to revel in the celebrations and sentiments of national pride and unity.

The IAF too will Tweet out the emoji and urge citizens to use the hashtag #TouchTheSkies and show their respect to men and women in Blue as they soar the skies on Republic Day.

The emoji will be live until 30 January and will be available in English as well as ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi. Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati.

This is the sixth year Twitter has supported Republic Day in India with a dedicated emoji. Previously, the service has added zing to the Republic Day conversations with emojis representing the map of India, Indian tricolour, India Gate, Ashoka Chakra, and a tricolour symbol of India Gate.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Republic DayRepublic Day 2021TwitterTwitter India
Next
Story

Need a lift? Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 'Uber' for Cosmic travel
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Mamata's reply to BJP, 'We will not let Bengal become Gujarat'