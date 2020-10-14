Apple iPhone 12 series: Know price in India, sale date, specifications and more

Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 12 series at a grand virtual event on Tuesday (October 13). The iPhone 12 series consists of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Notably, the iPhone 12 mini is the smallest and the most affordable model in the new series, the iPhone 12 is the successor to the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are designed by the Cupertino-based firm to succeed the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, respectively. All these smartphones come with 5G support and are powered by A14 Bionic chip developed by Apple. All these devices run on iOS 14 out-of-the-box.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India, sale date

iPhone 12 mini price is priced at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage model will be worth Rs. 74,900. The 256GB storage option will sell at Rs. 84,900. The 64GB iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 79,900, 128GB storage variant at Rs. 84,900 and the 256GB model at Rs. 94,900.

The iPhone 12 Pro will start selling at Rs. 1,19,900 for 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB and 512GB storage options will be available at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is worth Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and 512GB storage model will come for Rs. 1,59,900.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Product (RED), and White colour variants, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, and Silver colour. In India, the iPhone 12 will go on sale from October 30. The availability for all models except the iPhone 12 in India is still not announced.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max run on iOS 14 and come with Super Retina XDR OLED displays. The new smartphones are powered by the A14 Bionic SoC, which is designed to handle talks including 4K video editing. The iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch screen, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have 6.1-inch form-factor and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen.The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature 12-megapixel dual rear cameras with an f/1.6 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come loaded with 12-megapixel triple rear cameras with a wide (f/1.6), ultra-wide (f/2.4), and an additional telephoto (f/2.0 on Pro and f/2.2 on Pro Max) lens. They also include a LiDAR (a portmanteau of light and radar) scanne