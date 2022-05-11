हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

RIP iPod: Apple discontinues device that revolutionised the way we listened to music

Apple is discontinuing iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music. However, the tech giant will continue selling the iPod Touch, the only version of the portable music player left, till supplies last. 

New Delhi: Apple Inc is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world`s biggest company. The iPod Touch, the only version of the portable music player still being sold, will be available till supplies last products.

Since its launch in 2001, the iPod took on a storm of competing music players before being eclipsed by smartphones, online music streaming and within the Apple pantheon, by the rise of the iPhone. ALSO READ: Google to ban all third-party call recording apps on Android.

The iPod has undergone several iterations since its inception featuring a scroll wheel, the capacity to store a 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery-life. The version that has been carried till date - the iPod Touch - was launched in 2007, the same year as the iPhone.

