Rs 1.2 Lakh For Staying Phone-Free For 8 Hours? Here’s How This Woman Did It

New Delhi: Imagine going eight hours without touching your phone–no scrolling, texting or even glancing at notifications. A Chinese woman recently took on this challenge and walked away with over 10,000 yuan (Rs 1 lakh) in a unique competition held at a shopping centre in Chongqing. However, there’s a catch! Participants couldn’t fall into a deep sleep or show any signs of anxiety during the phone-free hours.

Out of 100 applicants, ten participants were chosen to take part in this unique competition at a mall. The challenge was to spend eight hours on a brand-new bed without any electronic distractions. Before starting, contestants had to hand over their mobile phones along with other devices like iPads and laptops, ensuring a completely tech-free experience, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to SCMP, participants had to stick to strict rules while on the bed. Bathroom breaks were allowed but strictly timed. Contestants were required to stay on their assigned beds and avoid falling into a deep sleep or showing any signs of anxiety. To ensure compliance, they wore wristbands to monitor their sleep quality and stress levels. Many passed the time by reading books or quietly resting with their eyes closed.

The winner, Dong, was crowned champion with an impressive score of 88.99 out of 100, according to the report. Organizers praised her for spending the most time in bed without falling into deep sleep and maintaining the lowest anxiety levels. Her choice to wear pajamas during the contest earned her the nickname "Pyjama Sister" on Chinese social media. A sales manager at a finance firm, Dong spends her free time tutoring her child and rarely indulges in aimless phone browsing.

A CNN report highlights how boredom often drives people to endlessly swipe through videos on their favorite social media platforms. When one video fails to entertain, a quick swipe takes them to the next. However, research shows that this habit can actually increase feelings of boredom. “It also makes their viewing experience less satisfying, less engaging, and less meaningful,” explained Dr. Katy Tam, a psychology postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto, Scarborough.