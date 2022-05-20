हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz

Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz contest: Prize money, number of winners and more

The quiz was released on April 14, which also happens to be Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birthday.

Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz contest: Prize money, number of winners and more

New Delhi: The 'largest quiz contest of the year' is Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz. The quiz contest was created with the goal of raising awareness about the Centre's programmes and community-friendly initiatives. It also tries to educate people on how to take advantage of these programmes. The quiz was released on April 14, which also happens to be Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birthday. "Massive participation in the quiz series will deepen government engagement at the grassroots level," reads the MyGov website.

Participation

According to MyGov, the total participation till date is 231,613.

 Prize money 

Each winner will get a whopping cash prize of upto Rs 20 lakhs.

Quiz format

It's a timed quiz in which participants have five minutes or 300 seconds to complete 20 questions. The quiz is available in Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Odia, and Telugu, among other languages.

How to participate in the quiz?

Those who want to play the quiz can do so by going to MyGov's official website.

Below we have mentioned a step-by-step guide for it. 

Step 1: Visit the official MyGov website, mygov.in.

Step 2: Visit mygov.in/MahaQuiz by selecting the option. 

Step 3: A new tab will appear. It contains all pertinent information, such as the contest's start and conclusion dates, duration, and other specifics. At the bottom, select the 'Play Quiz' option.

Step 4: In the new window, click 'LOGIN TO PLAY'.

Step 5: Those who have already enrolled can use their credentials to log in and begin taking the quiz. Others will have to register themselves.

It's worth noting that the first quiz's theme is the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY).

Winners Selection 

Winners will be chosen based on the number of accurate answers provided, according to MyGov. " In case, the number of participants scoring highest marks exceed 1,000 then the remaining winners will be selected on the basis of time taken to complete the quiz," the website states.

