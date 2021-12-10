Sachin Tendulkar's friend cheated of Rs 1.14 lakh in a KYC fraud; Here's how to stay safe

New Delhi: Cyber crime is increasing day by day, and it's even more shocking when a well-known figure falls victim to online con artists. Remember the episode from last year, when Nidhi Razdhan, a former NDTV journalist, was the victim of a phishing scam posing as an Associate Professor from Harvard University? This time, Vinod Kambli, a friend of famed player Sachin Tendulkar and a former Indian cricketer, was the victim of an internet fraud, in which he was defrauded of Rs 1.14 lakh, even in many fraudulent transactions carried out on December 3.

Cyber criminals impersonated a private bank executive and demanded that Kambli submit his know your customer (KYC) information, or his bank account would be cancelled. Not only that, but the cyber criminals managed to intimidate him, and before he could respond, they forced him to download the AnyDesk programme to update the KYC, which allowed fraudsters to take control of Kambli's machine, and he became a victim of the swindle.

Later, Kambli notified his CA and bank officials as soon as he learned the calls were not genuine, according to TOI. On December 7, Bandra Police in Mumbai, with the assistance of cyber police and the private bank where Kambli maintains a bank account, were able to take action and file a complaint under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Information Technology Act. Their combined efforts resulted in the money being redirected to Kambli's account, which had been debited in the bogus transaction.

Former cricketer was fortunate enough to recover the funds he had lost in cyber fraud, but this does not guarantee that you will be as fortunate. Here's what you should bear in mind while dealing with online banking.

Points to keep in mind

- Never reveal your critical KYC information, such as your phone number, messages, or email address.

- Passwords, usernames, and OTPs are only for your exclusive use to maintain security. Never give them to anyone.

- Have you received any questionable links? Then be extra cautious. Because your bank will never provide you a link to update your KYC.

- Even if you are opening a link, thoroughly verify the URL to determine if there are any variations from the bank's regular official link.

Avoid installing any additional apps that claim to assist you complete your KYC. There are many clone apps for banks as well; be wary of these as well.

