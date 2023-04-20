Saket Apple Store Was Six-Month Project, Took Hundreds Of Labourers To Complete

New Delhi: The construction of the Saket Apple store in New Delhi was a six-month project and it took hundreds of labourers to work day and night and complete the work, said a source who was involved with the construction of the stores in Mumbai and New Delhi on Thursday. ETC India is the architect contractor hired by Apple to construct the store in Select Citywalk at Saket in New Delhi.

Over a hundred labourers work during the day and at night for 24 hours and seven days a week, for six months. According to the source, lighting products were used by US firm Flos. (Also Read: Top 10 Most Iconic Apple Stores In World: Check Out The List)

A total of 52 panels that were fire-proof were used for the store and 8 m of panel cost about Rs 20 lakh each. "German firm's Casablanca tiles were used" whereas tables from company Tessa were imported for the store, the source said.

The store's sales area covers around 4,335 sq ft while it has repair and back-of-house areas. According to another source, the project of Saket Apple was estimated with Rs 100-crore cost.

According to Apple's statement, the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, the statement said customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. "Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," it added.

"We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

"Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," Apple said in a statement.

On its launch of the store on Thursday, a huge crowd turned up for the inauguration by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Some of these people shook his CEO's hand, others took his autograph while the rest wanted to click a picture with one of the biggest captains of tech firms.