Samsung A32 4G with 90Hz refresh rate coming to India, check specs and features

New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung is going to launch a smartphone with the name Galaxy A32 in India. Samsung has confirmed the news in a press release. The company has not declared the exact date and time for the official launch of Samsung Galaxy A32.

Samsung has launched the 4G variant of Galaxy A32 in Russia. The 4/64GB variant is priced at RUB 19,900 (Rs. 19,706 approx). The 4/128GB model is priced at RUB 21,990 (Rs.21,500). The phone is expected to go on sale in March 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A32 will be offered in 4G and 5G models. The specifications are not identical for both these variants. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is powered by MediaTek's Helio G80 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A32 gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with an Infinity-U notch. The display supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen density has 270ppi.

The smartphone runs on Samsung's One UI 3.0 which is based on Android 11.

The smartphone gets a quad-camera setup. There is a main sensor of 64 MP with an aperture of f/1.8. 26mm (wide), PDAF. There is an ultra-wide 8MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm. There is a macro lens of 5MP and a depth sensor of 2MP. There is a front camera of 20MP with an aperture of f/2.2.

The smartphone is available in 4/64GB, 4/128GB, 6/128GB, 8/128GB storage options. It has support for SD cards to increase the storage externally.

Samsung Galaxy A32 will get a 5000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. There is a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.