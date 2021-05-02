Samsung accidentally lists details about Galaxy S21 FE, removes it later

South Korean tech giant Samsung has accidentally leaked the details of the launch of Galaxy S21 FE on its Mexican website.

According to a report, Samsung accidentally listed “Conoce más sobre Galaxy S21 FE on its Mexican website”, which translates to “Learn more about the Galaxy S21FE”. However, Samsung took no time to rectify the error as it was removed from the website. But it also hinted at the launch of the smartphone in other markets soon. Earlier, few leaks suggested that Galaxy S21 FE was ready for use.

The leaks revealed that the design of Galaxy S21 FE will be similar to the Galaxy S21, i.e., the same rectangular camera hump fusing into the frame and a unibody construction made of plastic. It also suggested that the smartphone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with flat edges.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come up with a 32MP selfie camera along with a 4500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently unveiled Galaxy M42 5G in India, starting at Rs 21,999 and it comes in two storage models that includes a 6GB+128GB variant and a 8GB+128GB variant, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

