Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 In July: Here's What To Expect

New Delhi: The following Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 will take place in July rather than August this year, according to Samsung. The upcoming Unpacked will feature new Samsung folding gadgets, which might include Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones. The business typically hosts these events to promote its top-tier gear.

Samsung could unveil its newest tablet and smartwatch at the next Galaxy Unpacked event next month. According to the corporation, this would be Seoul, the South Korean capital,'s first Unpacked.

A millennial Buddhist temple called Bongeunsa and Teheran-ro will meet at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, where the Unpacked event will be held. The organisation claims that this special location gives people all around the world the chance to experience Seoul's compelling fusion of the past, present, and future.

The president and head of Samsung Electronics' mobile experience (MX) division, TM Roh, stated in a release that "hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category."

Although the company claims the following generation of its foldable series would offer an "enhanced" experience based on years of research, development, and investment, Samsung has not revealed any specifics about the forthcoming products.

As more companies enter the market for folding smartphones, it was speculated last month that Samsung may introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the next-generation Z Fold 5 early this year.

Google only recently introduced the Pixel Fold in a few areas. With the most affordable foldable smartphone, Tecno joined the segment earlier this year. For Rs 88,888, its Phantom V Fold made its debut in India.

However, OnePlus is also anticipated to introduce its first folding phone in India and across the globe the following month. The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra have been made available worldwide.

The business plans to introduce the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra in India. Since the business released its Edge 40 in the nation a few weeks ago, it might debut next.