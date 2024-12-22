Samsung Fires Several Employees For Leaking Images Of Galaxy S25 Ultra Ahead Of India Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: South Korean giant Samsung is likely to launch its next-generation flagship Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. The series is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. As we all know, the South Korean tech giant is renowned for keeping details of its upcoming products tightly under wraps.

This week, that secrecy was taken to the next level as several employees reportedly lost their jobs due to an oversight related to the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone, according to a report by PhoneArena. However, the company has not officially commented on the number of employees fired.

The leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which recently surfaced online, offered an unauthorized preview of the flagship device ahead of its official unveiling at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event, according to reports.

According to a teaser shared by well-known tipster Evan Blass, the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set to take place on January 22. The teaser, written in Italian, reads "22 gennaio 2025," which translates to January 22, 2025. Multiple changes are reportedly anticipated with the Galaxy S25 series, although Samsung has yet to officially announce the launch date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra And Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering unparalleled performance and efficiency. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus smartphones are anticipated to retain much of the design language from their S24 predecessors.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are anticipated to retain much of the design language from their S24 predecessors, the S25 Ultra is rumored to have a slightly larger design compared to the S24 Ultra, delivering a more premium feel.

Among its standout features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model is likely to include significant camera upgrades, with reports hinting at a new 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, designed to elevate photography capabilities to new heights.