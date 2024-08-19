Samsung Galaxy A06 Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera And Key Island Bump Feature; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: South Korean giant has launched the Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone in Vietnam. The newly launched phone is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A05. However, the phone has recently been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, indicating that the Galaxy A06 smartphone may be launching soon in the Indian market.

It comes with a key Island bump on the right edge that houses the volume rocker and power button. It is important to note that the key Island bump feature was offered in the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Storage And Sale Date:

The phone is offered in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage model and will be available from August 22nd in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Price:

The phone is priced at VND 3,190,000 (around Rs 10,694) for the base 4GB+64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 6GB+128GB model carries a price tag of VND 3,790,000 (approximately Rs 12,706).

Samsung Galaxy A06 Specifications:

The phone sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-notch for the front camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Notably, the mobile phone is equipped with the Samsung Knox Vault security system.

It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card and carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The new Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone runs Android 14-based One UI 6. The company has promised that the Samsung Galaxy A06 will recieve two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.