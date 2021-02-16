Samsung Galaxy A12 unveiled with quad rear cameras at Rs 12,999

Samsung has finally unveiled a mid-range smartphone called Galaxy A12 which is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB model.

The smartphone will be available in three colours- Black, Blue and White, and will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting February 17.

In terms of features, the Galaxy A12 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera with ISOCELL GM2 sensor, 5MP ultra-wide camera, a macro lens and a depth camera. At the front, you get an 8MP sensor for selfies.

Customers can avail of the smartphone with these offers. It has a zero down-payment EMI payment option with available benefits worth Rs 7,000 for a Jio customer. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 3,000, on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan, and Rs 4,000 worth vouchers from partners. Vi customers will get double data benefits on Rs 299 recharge for 3 months or 3 recharges.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.