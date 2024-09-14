Samsung Galaxy A15 Smartphone Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Specs, New Price

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price In India: Samsung launched the Galaxy A15 smartphone in the Indian market. Now, there's good news for smartphone users. The South Korean giant has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy A15 smartphone in the country. The price of the smartphone has been reduced by Rs 2,500 for Indian consumers, months after its launch.

It is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants and comes in Black, Blue, and Light Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Price And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,499, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant costs Rs 22,499. After applying a discount of Rs 2,500, the prices for these models come down to Rs 15,499, Rs 16,999, and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Notably, the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone will be available at a discounted price on Amazon, but the e-commerce platform highlights it as a "limited-time offer."

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Display:

The smartphone houses a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity U design, providing a smooth visual experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G OS:

The device runs on the Samsung One UI 5, based on Android 13, ensuring a seamless and feature-rich user interface.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Battery:

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Chipset:

The smartphone features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, delivering efficient performance.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Camera:

It packs a 50-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video calls, a 13-megapixel front camera is available.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Connectivity:

The device features 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Sensors:

The phone is equipped with various sensors, including accelerometers, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a light sensor, and a virtual proximity sensor, along with a fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.