Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed, Could Debut With Knox Security Features; Check Expected Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch: Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A16 5G smartphone in India. The handset will offer six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

It will be available in three colour options: Gold, Light Green, and Blue Black. The handset marks a significant advancement in mid-range smartphones and boasts segment-defining features.

Notably, the design and key features of the variant are expected to be similar to the global version.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India (Expected)

The handset is rumored to be a mid-range offering. In select markets, the 4GB + 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It is speculated that the India price of the much-anticipated smartphone will be around this range.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC. The phone is likely to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and could come with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W wired fast charging.

On the photography front, the smartphone could feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, the phone might sport a 13-megapixel front camera in a teardrop design.

In terms of connectivity, the phone is expected to support dual 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is rumoured to include Samsung Knox Security features such as Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Private Share, and Pin App, powered by a dedicated Knox Vault chipset.