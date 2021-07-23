Samsung Galaxy A22 5G unveiled in India at Rs 19,999: Check features, camera and more

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy A22 5G smartphone that is said to be the first phone with 5G connectivity in the A-Series.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. It will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals including popular stores such as Amazon and Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a high 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming. The triple rear camera setup features a 48MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP front camera for high-clarity selfies.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, Galaxy A22 5G houses a massive 5000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger. It supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1.

Galaxy A22 5G also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets and gives excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience.

The Galaxy A22 5G will compete against the likes of iQoo Z3, Realme 8 and Poco X3 Pro. The device is already available across retailers, and can also be bought for banking discounts that range up to Rs 1,500 cashbacks.

"Galaxy A22 5G has been designed keeping in mind evolving consumer needs and comes with segment-leading features like smooth 90Hz display, versatile camera and a fast and efficient processor," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"It is a perfect choice for customers who want their device to be future ready with its 11 bands` support and promise of two year OS upgrades," Babbar added.

