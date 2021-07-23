हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G unveiled in India at Rs 19,999: Check features, camera and more

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a high 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming.  

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G unveiled in India at Rs 19,999: Check features, camera and more

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy A22 5G smartphone that is said to be the first phone with 5G connectivity in the A-Series.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. It will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals including popular stores such as Amazon and Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a high 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming.  The triple rear camera setup features a 48MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP front camera for high-clarity selfies.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, Galaxy A22 5G houses a massive 5000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger. It supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1.

Galaxy A22 5G also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets and gives excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience.

The Galaxy A22 5G will compete against the likes of iQoo Z3, Realme 8 and Poco X3 Pro. The device is already available across retailers, and can also be bought for banking discounts that range up to Rs 1,500 cashbacks.

"Galaxy A22 5G has been designed keeping in mind evolving consumer needs and comes with segment-leading features like smooth 90Hz display, versatile camera and a fast and efficient processor," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"It is a perfect choice for customers who want their device to be future ready with its 11 bands` support and promise of two year OS upgrades," Babbar added.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samsung Galaxy A22Galaxy A22 launchGalaxy A22 priceGalaxy A22 features
Next
Story

Has Tesla started taking Bitcoin payments? Elon Musk answers

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman, Anil cheer for Indian athletes participating ahead of Tokyo Olympics