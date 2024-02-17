Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price Drop In India: You Can Get Rs 3,000 Instant Discount On Flipkart

New Delhi: Samsung India has unveiled a special cashback offer for its Galaxy A34 5G smartphone. This may be a good chance to buy a mid-range Samsung smartphone. The offer aims to provide customers with greater value for their money while experiencing the latest technology at an attractive price point.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Cashback Offer

The device was originally priced at Rs 27,499. This is the price of the 8GB and 128GB variant. Customers can now enjoy an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the Galaxy A34 5G model. (Also Read: Tax Season Is Here! Know Difference Between Income Tax (ITR) Return And TDS)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Discounted Price

With this offer, the price for the 8GB and 128GB variants decreases to Rs 24,499 on Flipkart, while the 8GB and 256GB variants are available for Rs 26,499. (Also Read: Paytm Partners With Axis Bank For Merchant Payments Settlement; Read Details)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Key Features

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Design

The Galaxy A34 5G comes with a sleek design with a floating camera setup and a metal camera deco.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Camera

The device is offered in four colors: Violet, Lime, Silver, and Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Display

The Galaxy A34 5G is equipped with Super AMOLED technology and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Rear Camera Setup

The smartphone features a camera setup, including a 48MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 5MP macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Security

The Galaxy A34 5G incorporates the Knox platform for real-time data protection.