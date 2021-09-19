हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A73 to have 108 MP primary camera: Check other features

Besides this smartphone, other phones that include a 108MP camera are Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G, and Motorola Moto G60. 

Samsung Galaxy A73 to have 108 MP primary camera: Check other features

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is reportedly planning to make changes in the new Galaxy A73 as it is said to have 108MP primary sensor. That means it will be the first smartphone to carry a 108MP camera that is available on Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. 

Besides this smartphone, other phones that include a 108MP camera are Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G, and Motorola Moto G60. 

A tipster named ‘GaryeonHan’ confirmed this development on Twitter. Samsung Galaxy A73’s launch date and other specifications remain unclear. Focusing on mid range smartphones as it wants to give a tough competition to Chinese brands. The South Korean company has been expanding 5G connectivity to more mid-budget smartphones, like Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. 

Besides that, another report claimed that the company is planning to launch Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to the mid-budget Galaxy A-lineup next year. Some models like Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, already feature OIS. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samsung Galaxy A73Samsung Galaxy A73 cameraGalaxy A73 features
Next
Story

Apple iPhone 13 series’ battery size revealed; Pro Max has 18% more capacity

Must Watch

PT32M38S

Taal Thok Ke: Navjot Singh Sidhu wishes to become Punjab CM