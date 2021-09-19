Samsung Galaxy A73 to have 108 MP primary camera: Check other features

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is reportedly planning to make changes in the new Galaxy A73 as it is said to have 108MP primary sensor. That means it will be the first smartphone to carry a 108MP camera that is available on Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Besides this smartphone, other phones that include a 108MP camera are Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G, and Motorola Moto G60.

A tipster named ‘GaryeonHan’ confirmed this development on Twitter. Samsung Galaxy A73’s launch date and other specifications remain unclear. Focusing on mid range smartphones as it wants to give a tough competition to Chinese brands. The South Korean company has been expanding 5G connectivity to more mid-budget smartphones, like Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

Besides that, another report claimed that the company is planning to launch Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to the mid-budget Galaxy A-lineup next year. Some models like Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, already feature OIS.

