Samsung Galaxy A82 rumours suggest getting 64MP main sensor, expected specs and features

Samsung is going to launch Galaxy A82, the successor to its Galaxy A80. The reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy A82 will sport a 64MP primary sensor.

The 64MP primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy A82 is going to be Sony IMX686 and the in house Samsung ISOCELL GW1. The unique feature of the Samsung Galaxy A80 was the swivel camera module on the smartphone. However, it is not clear hitherto if the same mechanism will make its way to the Samsung Galaxy A82.

Technology blog Galaxy Club released the report and it mentioned that Samsung is projecting the Galaxy A82 towards the South Korean market and not towards the European. The smartphone is expected to get a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip which is believed to increase the encryption of the data stored on the device. There is no assurance that it will be projected as an additional layer of security with the existing Samsung Knox system.

The information available on the internet has given us an idea about the device. According to the Geekbench listing, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A82 5G model is codenamed as SM-826S and will sail on Android 11. The processor is codenamed as "msmnile" which has been related to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ SoC. This chipset was launched in late 2018. The chipset will be mated to 6GB of RAM.

The rumoured smartphone has scored 755 for single-core and 2,630 for multi-core on the Geekbench.

