Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022: Samsung to launch THESE smartphones on March 17

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event date has been confirmed. The upcoming launch event will take place on March 17. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung's own website, according to tipper Evan Blass.

According to sources, the company will hold an event to unveil the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series were unveiled last month at the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022.

Samsung has begun mailing out invitations for the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event, which will take place on March 17 at 10 a.m. Since the invitations, it is almost certain that the firm will unveil the Galaxy A52 and A72 during the event.

Both smartphones are set to hit the market as the successors of the Galaxy A51 and A71, which were released last year. Both of the upcoming smartphones are believed to have an IP67 rating. If this occurs, both of these devices will be the first in the Galaxy A series to receive this rating.

The company will provide a 90Hz refresh rate display on both devices. The Galaxy A52 will be available in both 5G and 4G models, according to Samsung. The Galaxy A72 is scheduled to be available only in 4G form.

The Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A72 has a 6.7-inch display. The screen will have an Infinity-O design. On each of these devices, the company can provide a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

When it comes to the back camera setup seen in both smartphones, the Galaxy A52 will have four cameras. A 64-megapixel primary camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor can be added.

According to recent reports, the Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G will ship with One UI 4 based on Android 12. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.52-inch AMOLED display.

Both are supposed to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset powers the Galaxy A73 5G, the Exynos 1200 chip is expected to power the Galaxy A53 5G.

