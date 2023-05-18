Samsung Galaxy F54 With Super Steady OIS, Nightography Feature In India This Month

New Delhi: Samsung is geared up to launch a premium Galaxy F series smartphone called Galaxy F54 later this month that will offer flagship camera features, making it the most premium F series smartphone launched by the South Korean giant in the country. Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that Galaxy F54 will come with super-steady OIS as well as a new 'Astrolapse' feature for photography enthusiasts.





Galaxy F54 is tipped to get Samsung's flagship Nightography feature, enabling consumers to take great pictures in low-light conditions. ( Also Read: Top 10 Countries With Highest Fuel Rates The device will add to Samsung's portfolio of premium 5G smartphones and will help the company consolidate its 5G leadership in the country. ( Also Read: Top 10 Largest Banks In India 2023 Galaxy F54 is likely to come with a Super AMOLED+ display and Android 13 OS out of the box, according to sources.Samsung launched the F series smartphones in 2020 to target young Indian consumers. The F series smartphones sell on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail channels.In March, the company launched Galaxy F14 5G with a segment-only 6000mAh battery in India at a starting price of Rs 12,990.Galaxy F14 5G supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display providing users with an immersive viewing experience. The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry-free.