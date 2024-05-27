Samsung Galaxy F55 Launched In India With Five Years Of Security Updates; Check Specs, Price And Availability

New Delhi: Samsung has expanded the Galaxy F-series with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F55 smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone features four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 comes in Black and Orange with a vegan leather back and saddle stitch pattern.

The company claims that the Samsung Galaxy F55 smartphone is claimed to be the lightest and slimmest vegan leather phone in its segment in India. The newly launched smartphone is available for Early Sale in the country starting at 7 pm IST on May 27.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Price And Storage:

The Samsung Galaxy F55 smartphone comes in two variants 8GB+ 128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The 8GB+ 128GB is priced at Rs 26,999 and the 8GB+256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 29,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the top-end variant 12GB+ 256GB is priced at Rs 32,999.

Consumers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy F55 via e-commerce giant Flipkart and offline at authorised retail stores in the country.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness levels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone runs Android 14 operating system topped with the company's layer of One UI 6.1.

The handset is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. in the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera which includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video chats, there is also a 50MP camera on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 is equipped with Samsung Knox Vault, which is a hardware-based security and tamper-proof solution.