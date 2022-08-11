New Delhi: Samsung unveiled the two latest smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with Galaxy 5 smartwatch and earbuds on 10 August at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The much-awaited smartphones have finally arrived for customers in India. You can go to its official website of Samsung to pre-reserve both smartphones between 16 August at 12 pm to 17 August at midnight. You can get Rs 5000 extra benefit when you pre-reserve them during the mentioned time.

However, there is confusion among buyers about which smartphones they should buy – Galaxy Z fold 4 or Galaxy Flip 4. Each of them has different specifications, pros, and configurations. It’s better to get all information about both smartphones before deciding to buy one.

Galaxy X Fold 4 specs and configurations

It is having a sandwich-like shape, a foldable screen that unfolds vertically into a kind of book. More smooth and sturdy than its predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 4 is having three rear cameras and one front camera. Its three rear cameras are broader than the previous one. It has smooth and sophisticated hinge movement.

The power button, sim tray, and fingerprint scanner are available on the side part of the smartphone to be accessed easily. The latest feature added in Galaxy Z fold 4 is the new taskbar on the bottom which makes multitasking easier. It is also compatible with the S pen stylus. It affords C type charger with a 25-watt charger providing quick charge in 30 minutes up to 50%.

It has a good and wide External display to use the smartphone comfortable outside with one hand like normal smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in Gray Green, Beige, Burgandy and Phantom Black colour options and it is compatible with the S Pen Fold Edition stylus, which is available in the same colour options.

Expected price - Rs. 142,490

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs and configurations

Similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3, nothing much has changed in the design aspect. The new model has more polished edges and a side body has a fingerprint scanner, power button, and volume button.

It affords C type charger with a 25-watt charger providing quick charge in 30 minutes up to 50%. It is having horizontal flip like a clam shape to be used both as a full-fledged smartphone or folded square shape.

It comes with 8 plus Gen 1 Snapdragon, which is also available in Galaxy Z fold 4. However, the Flip 4 is a very portable phone you can easily travel with anywhere in comparison to the bulky Galaxy Z fold 4.

Its built quality is good and the hinge mechanism opens like a clamlike with an external display of 1.9 inches beside two 12 megapixels cameras. Along with that, it is better for one-handed functionality in comparison to Galaxy Z fold 4 which is in fact bulky. A perfect tool for vloggers. Lastly, it has 12 GB RAM in all variants from 256 and is available in three colours.

Expected Price – Rs 84,999

It is up to you now what you prefer. If you want a big-screen smartphone that folds into a normal smartphone, the Galaxy Z fold 4 is for you. Though it is very costly and bulky in comparison to Galaxy Z flip 4. However, if you want a small, portable, and clamlike opening smartphone, lip 4 is perfect and less costly. Both smartphones have a c-type charger, 8 plus Gen 1 snapdragon processor, 12 GB RAM, and several variants from 128 to 512 GB.