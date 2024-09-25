Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Launched In India With 50MP Triple Camera Setup; Check Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung has launched the launch of Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition. It is set to offer users an enhanced smartphone experience with a Super AMOLED display, a 6000mAh battery, and a 50MP triple camera. The company claims that the phone will receive 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates to ensure users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

The phone is available in three trendy colours - Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue and Stone Grey colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is available in three storage models. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, offering a balanced performance for basic tasks. For enhanced multitasking, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available at Rs 11,999. The top-tier 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, priced at Rs 13,499, provides smoother performance for demanding apps and gaming. The phone will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Display

The phone dons a segment-best 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution giving users an immersive viewing experience. The Vision Booster technology in Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition makes scrolling through social media feeds, even in outdoor settings, a breeze for tech-savvy Gen Z and millennial customers.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Battery

It comes with a segment-best 6000 mAh battery that can power the smartphone for up to two days, allowing users to binge on their favorite entertainment and keeping them connected and productive throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Camera

It sports a 50MP triple camera setup including an ultra-wide camera and Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) to reduce blur or distortion in videos arising from unsteady or shaky movements. Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition also houses a 13MP front camera for crisp and clear selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Performance

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor allowing users to multi-task smoothly. The processor also delivers a smoother streaming, and uninterrupted browsing experience along with handling demanding tasks at ease. The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition also comes with up to 8GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Features

It comes with innovations such as Voice Focus that cut the ambient noise for an amazing calling experience. It also features defence-grade Knox Security, ensuring that users are worry-free when it comes to privacy and security on their smartphones.

The handset will also come with the Quick Share feature which enables users to instantly share files, photos and documents with any other device, even if they are far away, including your laptop and tab, privately.