Samsung Galaxy M31s with 64MP Intelli-Cam, Single Take feature to go on sale in India today

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy M31s with 64MP Intelli-Cam and Single Take features is all set to go on sale in India on Thursday.

The phone is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant while the 8GB+128GB variant has been priced at Rs 21,499. Both models will be available at Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from today from 12pm.

The device sports sAMOLED Infinity O display, a powerful Quad camera with new sensor (IMX 682), 25W in-box fast charger, reverse charging and industry-leading 6000 mAh battery.

Galaxy M31s has a 64MP quad-camera setup. The 12MP Ultra-Wide lens has a 123-degree field of view for capturing images. The dedicated 5MP Macro lens is for close-up shots while the 5MP depth lens is capable of taking portrait shots with live focus.

Galaxy M31s has video capability with 4K recording and it supports hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, Galaxy M31s has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography. The 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies. Galaxy M31s combines powerful camera hardware with Intelli-Cam features.

The "Single Take" feature takes the pressure off those split-second camera decisions, as it harnesses AI to capture different versions of the same moment, according to the company. With "Single Take", all the user has to do is press record at the right moment and Galaxy M31s will capture the footage, up to 10 seconds of it, and then use AI to produce up to 10 different outputs - seven photos and three videos. The ‘Single Take' feature is available on both the rear and front cameras.

The M31s for the first time also has reverse charging as it comes with a Type C to Type C cable for the 25W In-box charger. The device comes with side finger print scanner and fast face-unlock feature. Galaxy M31s will run Android 10 out of the box with Samsung's new One UI for a smooth, lag-free experience.