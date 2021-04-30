Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to go on sale in India tonight: Users can buy it from Amazon and Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy M42 will go on sale in India tonight on Samsung.com and Amazon.com. South Korean tech giant has launched a new 5G-ready smartphone -- Galaxy M42 5G -- in India, starting at Rs 21,999.

The smartphone comes in two storage models that include a 6GB+128GB variant and an 8GB+128GB variant, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

The company said that as part of an introductory offer, users can purchase Galaxy M42 5G at a special price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999.

The 5G-ready smartphone will also be available with select retail stores.

The 6.6-inch smartphone with AMOLED Infinity-U display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and also sports a 5000mAh battery.

Galaxy M42 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 interface.

The smartphone sports a 48MP quad-camera setup, which also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 20MP front camera with `selfie focus` for high-resolution selfies.

The camera is equipped with a plethora of features that include Single Take that gives you multiple photo and video outputs with a single click, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Super-Slow motion, Scene Optimiser and Flaw Detection.

Live TV

#mute