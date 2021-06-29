Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021: Here's the first look of upcoming One UI Watch

Samsung during its MWC 2021 event came up with its One UI Watch user experience that is designed to make the Galaxy Watch and smartphone experience more deeply connected.

The company also confirmed that One UI Watch will be available for Galaxy Watch on the new unified platform it jointly built with Google.

Samsung further revealed that its upcoming Galaxy Watch will be the first to feature the new unified platform and One UI Watch, which will make its debut at the Unpacked event later this summer.

"To unlock the full potential of these wearables, we`re leveraging our long legacy of mobile innovations and our partnerships with trusted industry leaders who have grown with us in our open ecosystem," said Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

"Through these efforts, we will enrich our smartwatch experience and convenience of the Galaxy ecosystem for our consumers," Chomet added.

The unified platform will open up new features and integrations with popular third-party apps available to download from Google Play directly on your Galaxy Watch.

Besides that, Samsung will bring an improved watch face design tool, making it easier than ever for designers to create new watch faces.

Later this year, Android developers will be able to unleash their creativity and release fun, new designs that will be added to Samsung`s ever-growing collection of watch faces to give consumers even more options for customizing their smartwatches to suit their mood, activity and personality.

Live TV

#mute