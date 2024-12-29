Advertisement
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Likely To Launch With AI Features On New Year At Unpacked Event- Details Here

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 India Launch: According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 will feature significant upgrades, including a battery life of up to seven days and more accurate health data sensors. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Likely To Launch With AI Features On New Year At Unpacked Event- Details Here Image Credit: Samsung (Official Website)

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung is likely to launch its next-generation smart ring, the Galaxy Ring 2, in the wearables market in the first month of the new year.

Boasting advanced features and improved durability, the device is expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. Its predecessor, the original Galaxy Ring, introduced in July 2024 and launched in India in October, paved the way for this highly anticipated successor. 

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Launch and Strategy

The Galaxy Ring 2 is likely to follow a similar timeline to its predecessor, which debuted alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the Unpacked event. This approach underscores Samsung’s strategy of synchronizing its wearable launches with its flagship product reveals.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Battery Life and Durability

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 will feature significant upgrades, including a battery life of up to seven days and more accurate health data sensors. While maintaining the titanium frame and waterproof capabilities of the original, the new smart ring is set to achieve an IP69 rating, offering superior water resistance compared to the Galaxy Ring’s IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Expanded AI Features

Samsung is also expanding the size options for the Galaxy Ring 2, increasing from nine to eleven sizes to ensure a better fit for a wider range of users. Adding further, the device will come equipped with enhanced sensors and AI-driven features, making it more intuitive and versatile.

However, these refreshed AI capabilities will rely on external software and processing systems due to the ring’s compact design, which limits onboard processing power.

With its blend of durability, advanced health tracking, and cutting-edge AI integration, the Galaxy Ring 2 is poised to make a significant impact in the wearables market.

