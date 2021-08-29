हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch on September 8; Check expected price and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 FE will also come with 25W fast charging.It is also said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch on September 8; Check expected price and specs

Samsung is set to launch its upcoming affordable smartphone Galaxy S21 FE on September 8. The design is said to be similar to that of the S21 series. 

The smartphone is expected to be launched in the next-gen foldables at the August Unpacked event. According to a Twitter tipster, the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched on September 8. A new tweet by Max Weinbach also suggests the same. 

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 FE will also come with 25W fast charging.It is also said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could be paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery. However, Samsung hasn’t even started teasing it officially.

This smartphone is expected to come in multiple colour options like blue, grey, green, violet, and white. As for the speaker grille, the SIM tray, and the USB Type-C port, they are situated at the bottom edge.

 

