Samsung Galaxy S22 delivery begins on THIS date in India, check pricing

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that the open sale for its new flagship Galaxy S22 will begin on March 11 in India. The pre-orders for Galaxy S22 series will begin on February 23 in India and the customers will be able to receive their pre-ordered phones on March 11, or they can buy them from retail stores, Samsung Exclusive stores, the web store, and at Amazon.in, GSM Arena confirmed.

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 plus owners will be able to get the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 999 (less than USD 15) extra, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra customers can buy a Galaxy Watch 4 for just Rs 2,999 (USD 40); as a bonus for pre-ordering the gadget. There are also some extra bonuses for current Galaxy S and Galaxy Note owners that can pocket up to Rs 8,000 (USD 107).

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999 (USD 980), while the Plus can be purchased for at least Rs 84,999 (USD 1,140). The Galaxy S22 Ultra is either Rs 110,999 (just shy of USD 1,500) or Rs 118,999 (right under USD 1,600), depending on the storage choice.

According to GSM Arena, Indian users will get the Snapdragon-powered variants and not the ones with Exynos 2200, for the first time since Samsung started splitting the chipsets across various markets.

