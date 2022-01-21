Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 to launch soon: All you need to know

New Delhi: The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch event will take place in February 2022, according to Samsung Electronics President TM Roh. Samsung will unveil its latest "notable Galaxy S-series smartphones" at the event, which include the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and ordinary S22.

The official launch date for the next Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones is not revealed in the blog post. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be unveiled on February 9 during the Galaxy Unpacked event. In the following days, Samsung is anticipated to finalise the launch date. In the meantime, here's all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22.

A lot of information about Samsung's new Galaxy S22 series has leaked online. This features renderings of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S22. For the vanilla S22 and S22+ models, the business is expected to keep to the same Samsung Galaxy S21 series design, however the S22 Ultra will get a dramatic redesign.

The phone would have a boxy shape, similar to the Galaxy Note family, according to leaked renders. There will also be a S Pen slot on the phone's bottom edge.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a curved 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display. At the upper centre, there will be a hole-punch cutout. In addition, the phone will support a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is rumoured to be using the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, an upgraded version of Corning's screen protection. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display would have the highest peak brightness in the industry, at 1750 nits. It'll be slightly more expensive than Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra which has a 1700 nits display.

The phone will include a quad-camera system on the back. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera will have a 108MP Super Clear lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors. The S22 Ultra's telescopic camera sensors will feature 3x and 10x optical zoom, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review). The phone will sport a 40MP front camera for selfies.

The Exynos 2200 SoC is expected to be used in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India edition. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU will be available in the United States and a few European markets. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to include a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities under the hood. Out of the box, the phone will run OneUI 4.1, which is based on Android 12.

The design of the Galaxy S22 Plus will be similar to that of its predecessors. The back camera module will protrude yet merge into the device's aluminium frame for a seamless appearance. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ camera module will have a 50MP main camera sensor on the rear. According to some sources, the phone would have a 12MP ultrawide sensor as well as a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The phone will have a 10MP front camera for selfies. In India, it will be equipped with the same Exynos 2200 SoC. The phone could have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage when it launches. A 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support will be included.

A 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate will be included in the Galaxy S22 Plus. The phone will feature a flat screen and tiny bezels. The 10MP front camera will be housed in a hole-punch cutout in the top centre.

