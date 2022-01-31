Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to launch on February 9: All you need to know

New Delhi: The main specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 have leaked online ahead of the official launch. There will be three variants in the Galaxy S22 series: the normal Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The premium Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy Note series, which was once a hit with corporate customers. The Galaxy Tab S8, on the other hand, will succeed the Galaxy Tab S7 from last year. Here's what we've learned so far.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro+ is expected to have a 6.6-inch display. Both displays feature a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, however peak brightness levels differ. Depending on the market, we'll see Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

According to reports, the processor would be combined with up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Both phones are believed to include a triple-camera configuration on the back, with a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front that can film in 4K.

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C connection, and Samsung Dex compatibility are allegedly among the connectivity possibilities. A 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging may be included in the standard Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 Pro+ is rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged in 45 minutes. Both phones may be able to charge at a rate of 15 watts wirelessly.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the largest screen, a 6.8-inch display with 1440 x 3080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. We could see the same chipset(s) under the hood, but with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone is also believed to have a dedicated connector for the SPen. Previously, this feature was only available on Galaxy Note phones. SPen is also supported by the Galaxy S21, however there is no special port for it.

Live TV

#mute