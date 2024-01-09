Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets Hefty Price Cut In India Ahead of Galaxy S24 Launch, Check Revised Rates

New Delhi: South Korean company Samsung is likely to unveil its new flagship S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 this year. However, ahead of the grand launch event, Samsung is now offering huge discounts on last year's Galaxy S23 series. This series consists of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, which have received massive price cuts in India.

Revised Prices

The revised retail prices are currently showing up on the Samsung online store and other retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage is now priced at Rs 64,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 74,999. For the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the handset is available at Rs 69,999, a decrease from the original launch price of Rs. 79,999.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S23+ is now available at Rs 84,999, which was launched last year at the cost of Rs 94,999, for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. For 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, it costs Rs 94,999, instead of Rs. 1,04,999.

Notably, the company is also offering a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on certain bank cards.The discounted prices are currently showing up on the Samsung India website and other retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, while the S23+ model comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth. Both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ Camera

Both handsets are equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. The smartphones consist of a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ Battery:

Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, while Galaxy S23+ houses a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.