Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra confirmed to feature 200MP main camera: Report

Samsung Electronics announced the details of the development and the approximate production plan and commissioned some companies to develop 200 million pixel camera parts and they initiated developing the necessary parts. The report mentioned that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are producing 200MP cameras in a ratio of 7 to 3.

Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will sports a 200 MP main camera.
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra most likely scheduled for next year.
  • Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively.

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung's much-anticipated flagship smartphone Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is most likely scheduled for next year, is reportedly confirmed to feature a 200MP main camera. According to ET News, Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) division shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it will install a 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 recently.

Samsung Electronics announced the details of the development and the approximate production plan and commissioned some companies to develop 200 million pixel camera parts and they initiated developing the necessary parts. The report mentioned that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are producing 200MP cameras in a ratio of 7 to 3. (Also Read: Facebook losing its grip as 'Top 10' app in US: Report)

The supply chain is expected to expand to other parts suppliers when 200 million pixel cameras are applied to lower-end products. Recently, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively. (Also Read: WhatsApp plans to bring Stories-like feature to chat list for iOS)

Another report mentioned that Samsung plans to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year. By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.

